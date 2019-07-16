Jennifer Lopez is definitely interested in playing next year's Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.

ET spoke with the 49-year-old singer backstage after her "It's My Party" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday -- her rescheduled show after a city-wide blackout forced a cancellation on Saturday -- where she talked about the possibility of playing the high-profile gig in 2020.

The location is ideal, given Lopez's close ties to Miami. She and her fiance, 43-year-old Alex Rodriguez -- who grew up in Miami -- have a residence there and spend plenty of time in the city. In fact, her "It's My Party" tour ends with three consecutive dates at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami from July 25-27.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal but we'll see," Lopez tells ET. "They make their own decisions over there."

Lopez is a notorious perfectionist when it comes to performing, and has been giving fans a glimpse of the extremely high standards she sets for herself with intimate videos on her YouTube channel about her current tour. Earlier this month, in her video titled "It's My Party Tour Diary: Volume One," she shared an emotional moment backstage during one of her performances. Lopez broke down in tears as she told Rodriguez that she wasn't happy with herself after a "tough show," in which she hit herself in the face with her microphone and started bleeding. Rodriguez sweetly comforted her, telling her it was the best show he's seen so far.

"You don't see how great you are," Rodriguez told Lopez as he wrapped an arm around her. "You really have no idea."

Lopez acknowledges that the former pro baseball player has the ability to comfort her in a way that nobody else has.

"He was my hero that night, he was the MVP as they say," Lopez tells ET about the loving moment between the two. "I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so yeah, he was amazing that night."

As for their upcoming wedding, Lopez jokes that she just hopes they both keep their cool.

"I don't know, I hope that both of us are just standing up straight and don't faint," she cracks.

