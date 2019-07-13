Carli Lloyd got quite the surprise from Jennifer Lopez!

The soccer superstar attended the "Let's Get Loud" singer's New York show at Madison Square Garden on Friday, where she received a sexy lap dance from Lopez during the concert. In video captured by an attendee and posted on Twitter, Lloyd is onstage and sitting on a chair with dancers circling her. As they leave, Lopez comes up behind Lloyd and gives her a performance to remember.

Dressed in a glittery dress and leotard, Lopez begins to sing a slowed-down and sizzling rendition of "If You Had My Love" in front of Lloyd.

Following the concert, Lloyd took to Twitter and wrote, "A first for everything 🤣," alongside video of the moment.

A first for everything 🤣 https://t.co/WtnFVdi0i7 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 13, 2019

Lloyd and her U.S. women's national soccer teammates won the Women's World Cup last week and have been celebrating ever since.

Lopez had given the ladies a shout-out on her Instagram days after their big win, writing, "So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since ‘99! #limitless #WomensWorldCup99 #RoseBowl #20thanniversary #letsgetloud! #OneNationOneTeam! @uswnt @mrapinoe @alexmorgan13 @lavellerose @brandichastain."

The U.S. team also won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards this week. The world champions took home the Best Team award, which was presented by Sandra Bullock.

"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm super proud of all of these 22 fabulous ladies, so props to all of you and thank you so much," Lloyd shared during the team's triumphant acceptance speech. "Here's to the next World Cup in another four years."

From a parade in NYC to the ESPYS in LA, it's been a whirlwind day for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3voFFnZ7o — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

See more in the video below.

