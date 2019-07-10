The U.S. Women's Soccer team has had a very full day, that saw them honored from coast to coast, literally.

Hours after basking in the glory of a ticker tape parade in New York City, the star athletes flew out to Los Angeles where they were honored with the award for Best Team, which was presented by Oscar winner Sandra Bullock.

"Tonight, I am here to honor teamwork. As an actress, I have no idea what that word means," Bullock joked. "A team working for the greater good, as opposed to a team working together to make me look good."

"A great team doesn't just unify its players, it unifies its staff, its fans, and all those who appreciate sport at its best. A great team builds culture and connection well beyond its run, and tonight we salute a collection of teams who have done just that."

After a video montage introduced the nominees -- including the Boston Red Sox, the Clemson Tigers, the New England Patriots, the Toronto Raptors, the Baylor Bears the Virginia Cavaliers and the U.S. Women's National Team -- Bullock opened the envelope to announce the winner.

"All those in favor of equal pay, say 'Aye,'" Bullock declared, referring to the political cause the celebrated soccer team has diligently brought into the spotlight since their historic Women's World Cup win on Sunday.

"It's been an incredible journey, and I'm super proud of all of these 22 fabulous ladies, so props to all of you and thank you so much," Carli Lloyd shared during the team's triumphant acceptance speech. "Here's to the next World Cup in another four years."

Earlier in the evening, fellow soccer phenom Alex Morgan accepted the award for Best Female Athlete, and she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima backstage and she excitedly marveled at how it felt to take home the coveted trophy.

"I'm feeling good. I'm still taking it in a little bit, but obviously it's an incredible award," Morgan said. "There has been so many incredible women that I have watched go on that stage and get this award, as I have been to many ESPY Awards before. It's great to now be that woman."

