Members of the U.S. women's national soccer team had one last celebration in New York City before jetting off to Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPYs.

The athletes were thrown a ticker tape parade after their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup win on Sunday when they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in France. After their victory, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the event would take place on Wednesday morning.

The parade starts at Battery Park and heads north along Broadway to City Hall, where the team will be greeted by de Blasio. This route is known as the Canyon of Heroes -- the location of Olympic team celebrations and other ticker tape parades -- and will commemorate the soccer team's fourth World Cup title since 1991.

As expected, fans of all ages came out to celebrate with the champions, and the team tweeted a bunch of pics ahead of the parade. An all-female drumline kicked off the festivities, playing under a banner that read, "One Nation. One Team."



The ladies have been partying in NYC all week and ET spoke with them on Tuesday about their big win and all the celebrity support they received throughout the tournament.

"It's been awesome. I love Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's video they sent," midfielder Julie Ertz said of the power couple. "That had so much energy."

Defender Crystal Dunn added, "I think Reese Witherspoon's tweet is so funny, too. That was a great one. And of course we're leaving off Oprah [Winfrey] -- which we shouldn't be."

We are here for this... Reese no taking back that invite, we’ve gotten really good at partying these last 2 days 😂 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 9, 2019

