It was a special night for Alex Morgan.

Days after winning the Women's World Cup, the 30-year-old soccer superstar took home the 2019 ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete, as well as shared the Best Team trophy with her U.S. women's national teammates.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Morgan backstage after her first big win, where she expressed how honored she was to receive yet another major trophy.

"I'm feeling good. I'm still taking it in a little bit, but obviously it's an incredible award," she said. "There has been so many incredible women that I have watched go on that stage and get this award, as I have been to many ESPY Awards before. It's great to now be that woman."

Not being able to contain her excitement, she also shared that she was "feeling proud to have my family in attendance…My family is along for the ride too."

During her acceptance speech, Morgan touched on the importance of helping other female athletes and investing in women.

"I wanted to say that we need to invest in women, and when you invest in women you see the return on it," she explained backstage. "The World Cup was a perfect example of it. Of the fact that, yes we give U.S. soccer an extremely hard time, but you have to give them credit for investing in this team over the course of the last 20 years, and you could see that in the World Cup how dominate we were… I think investing in women sports is so crucial."

"Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week."



We see you, @alexmorgan13 🍵 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

As for how she feels about the support from other female athletes and now paving the way for others, Morgan said, "It's incredible."

"These are the women that really paved the way and for us to follow in their footsteps and bear that responsibility and take that with pride, it means a lot," she passionately stated.

Later during the ceremony, Morgan and her teammates once again took the stage that night to accept the Best Team award, where they thanked their fans for all their continued support.

From a parade in NYC to the ESPYS in LA, it's been a whirlwind day for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3voFFnZ7o — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

