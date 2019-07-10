Fiercest Men's Fashion at the 2019 ESPY Awards

Every year, the ESPY Awards brings a slew of fashionable men who rock the fiercest looks on the red carpet -- and this year did not disappoint.

Athletes, musicians and actors all dressed to the nines in the slickest looks to attend the 2019 ESPYs held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. From unique patterns, short suits, bright colors and more, all eyes were on these fashionable superstars.

Former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade -- who walked the red carpet with wife Gabrielle Union -- brought his style A-game by wearing an all-white look with a statement blazer.

Football linebacker Von Miller rocked a multi-colored blazer with matching shorts and a white tee.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi opted for a bold lavender look for the sports awards ceremony.

Usher kept things cool in a black-and-white checkered matching two-piece.

Dwight Howard also brightened up the red carpet with a light pink suit.

Football running back Saquon Barkley did not disappoint with his classy black suit with gold buttons.

One of the most unique and impressive looks was worn by football star Malcolm Jenkins.

NBA star Tobias Harris looked stylish in stripped pants with a white blazer and dress shirt.

Houston Rockets player P.J. Tucker looped dapper in a custom ISAIA tuxedo that featured a bespoke smoking jacket with custom shawl collar and matching trousers.

Only NFL player Melvin Gordon could make cropped trousers look good! The athlete completed his tan suit with a fun floral shirt and white tie.

See more stylish looks from the red carpet, below.

