It's been three years since Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot at a stunning wedding in an English castle, and the happy pair are going strong.

Walking the red carpet arm-in-arm at this year's ESPY awards, the singer and the NFL star stopped to talk with ET's Lauren Zima, where they opened up on their recent trip to Fiji, where they spent their third anniversary.

"It was a really good time, it was very relaxing," Ciara shared. "We didn't have a long time, but it was very sweet. And I think, more than anything, [the best part was] just recognizing, 'Wow, we're three years into this thing.'"

As for how the cute couple have been maintaining their romance and their bond, the pair shared the secret they've learned to a happy marriage.

"I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you'll do anything and you take care of one another," Wilson reflected. "And also communication."

"There's always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything," he added. "And I think when you're able to do that and take care of your kids, it's a lot of fun."

The pair recently posted some adorable messages on social media to commemorate the occasion, including a sweet video of Wilson marveling at his wife's capacity for love before hinting that the pair might be thinking about having more kids.

When asked about the possibility of expanding their family, a beaming Wilson said, "Now you're talking my language!"

The cute couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, who they welcomed in April 2017, as well as Ciara's 5-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara shared. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

That being said, the "Beauty Marks" singer said she's not in a rush right now, jokingly adding, "I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now."

For more on the couple's adorable family, check out the video below.

