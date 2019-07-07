As Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate their third anniversary together, the happy couple got their fans wondering if they're planning on having another kid together.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of himself and his lady love, in which he shared what he appreciated about her the most.

"You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you," Wilson gushed as Ciara smiled by his side. "The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world."

"So, I love you for who you are," he added. "Many more years of love, fun and joy... and kids!"

In the comments section under the post, Ciara adorably remarked, "However many babies you want."

"I love you so much. Grateful for this love," she added in an additional comment. "Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay!"

The cute couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, who they welcomed in April 2017, and Ciara's 5-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

For her part, Ciara commemorated the happy occasion as well, sharing a heartfelt video montage of moments from their spectacular wedding - held at the ancient, idyllic Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England - set to her song "Beauty Marks."

"Year 3 Baby! So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary," she added in the caption.

Recently, she sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and opened up about how she connected with Wilson immediately when they first began hanging out.

"I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. ... His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different," she shared. "Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He's consistent. That consistency is so crucial."

Check out the video below to hear more about the happy couple's cute family.

