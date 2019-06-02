Russell Wilson is taking his parenting skills to a whole other level!

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a touching clip of himself taking a ballet class alongside his daughter Sienna, who he shares with wife Ciara. Although the 2-year-old was the only one in a pink tutu, her football pro father totally committed to the class.

In the clip, Wilson is shown helping Sienna leap over small mats and holds her as she tip toes along a trail of star markers. The proud dad also participates in a stretching exercise on hoola hoops with his daughter, before the clip ends with the pair closing their eyes and resting their heads along with the rest of the class.

"Special Bond. Mornin' Ballet with my baby girl. ❤️ #ShesGotTheMovesLikeCiara #SorryJagger @Ciara," he captioned the sweet video.

In March, ET caught up with Ciara on the set of her music video for "Thinkin Bout You," where she gushed about her pro athlete husband.

"He is incredible. He inspires me in so many ways," she said of Wilson. "To see how hard he works every day, he's always big on being consistent with time. He wakes up early, like, literally 5 a.m. almost every day, especially when he's in season, and to see him so dedicated -- he'll be the first one in and the last one out -- and that's always who he's been since day one."

"I know he's my husband and of course you're gonna think the world of your partner, but I really do believe he's one of the best ever to do it, and it's really cool to watch him on his journey," Ciara continued. "I'm now seeing his sixth [football] season since we've been together and going into the seventh one actually. So, I'm really proud of him and excited for him no matter what. I'm always gonna be there rooting and be his cheerleader, so I'm excited for what's ahead for him."

Soon after, it was announced that Wilson had signed a $140 million, four-year extension contract with the Seahawks, effectively making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Ciara celebrated the big news with a post honoring her husband.

"I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement," the 33-year-old singer wrote. "Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You're always the first person in, and the last person out."

"You're 1 of 1," she added. "The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise. #GoHawks."

Ciara is also mom to a 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara Says She's 'So Thankful' Upon Announcing She'll Be Attending Harvard's Business School

Star Sightings: Ciara Stuns in NYC, Pharrell Williams Kicks Off Something in the Water Festival & More!

Ciara's Son Future Steals the Show at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Related Gallery