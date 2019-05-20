Ciara is headed back to school!

ET confirmed on Monday that the "Level Up" songstress was recently accepted into Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. The 33-year-old singer shared a photo of herself wearing a Harvard sweater to mark the occasion.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for," she captioned the still. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"

While at the school, she will be learning to "develop and execute more effective business strategies" and "debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry," according to Harvard Business School's site. Additionally, students "learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically."

However, it's important to remember that the 33-year-old songstress is already a busy lady. She's a mother to two kids, son Future Zahir, 5, who she shares with ex future, and daughter Sienna, 2, who she shares with husband Russell Wilson.

Additionally, just two years ago she launched her own label Beauty Marks Entertainment and on May 10, she dropped her seventh album, Beauty Marks. And we can't forget about her and Wilson launching Why Not You, a film, TV and media production company.

In April, Ciara chatted with ET about forming her own label and growing as a businesswoman, which will certainly benefit from her time at Harvard.

"It was huge. I had dreamt of making my own label for a while," she gushed. "In this stage in my career, you've worked so hard so you really want to fully benefit from the work of your labor. So that's what this moment is about for me. It's about ownership, it's about self-empowerment also, it's not only myself, but also young girls and people around the world."

"This is the best feeling," she added. "I've been able to learn so much on this new chapter."

