Ciara and Serena Williams' daughters are living the life!

The superstars recently brought their baby girls together for an epic playdate in Cannes, France, a day Ciara will never forget. "We were in Cannes at the same time. What are the chances we get to link up with our baby girls in Cannes, France?" she shared with ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

"It's funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together. So when we were in Cannes, it was, like, our first time with our girls together. It was really special and [we were] just having a good time in the water," she gushed. "[Russell Wilson] and Serena worked out as well, and our babies were playing while they were working out. It was just a really good time!"

Ciara -- who is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir -- welcomed her first child with Wilson, daughter Sienna, in April 2017. Williams gave birth to Olympia, her first child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, five months later, in September 2017.

While the girls enjoyed time in the water, Ciara said Wilson and Williams hit the gym pretty hard.

"Oh, listen, my girl's a beast, and my husband's a beast too!" she said with a laugh. "It was pretty amazing watching them too, just two greats. At least, that's how I feel about them, being passionate about what they do and putting that work in. It doesn't matter where you are, they're both committed to their craft and what they do, so it was awesome to see them doing their thing."

Ciara is also at the top of her game. She's nominated for the BET Her Award at Sunday's awards show for her song, "Level Up." She also graces the cover of Essence's latest issue, which also features Iman and Teyana Taylor.

"That was awesome. That was pretty cool. That was my second cover that I've done with Essence, and it's always cool when they reach out to you and ask you to be on the cover. And to be on there with Iman and Teyana and to celebrate us and the African designers and African fashion -- I'm literally obsessed with African fashion," she raved. "The designers put so much passion... they literally flew on the plane to bring their pieces. It was that important to them, so it was really cool to also pay respect to the African designers and fashion."

