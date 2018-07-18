The Best and Boldest Men's Fashion on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

Move over, ladies!

The biggest names in sports rocked the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and while there were some stunning looks from female athletes, presenters and attendees -- Alison Brie, Alex Morgan and Ciara, just to name a few -- it was the men who truly showed out, rocking bold prints and bright colors on everything from eye-catching suits to high-fashion fanny packs.

Here's just a few of our favorite looks from the stylish, star-studded event:

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rocked the red carpet in a black and white print shirt and shorts combo, completing his outfit with Kanye-approved oval-shaped sunglasses.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Newly-minted NBA champ JaVale McGee looked right at home in high-fashion Hollywood after recently signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sporting a stylish black suit with rose-printed lapels and pants, and accessorizing with a red Gucci fanny pack.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers sophomore standout JuJu Smith-Schuster was stylish and summer-ready in his ensemble, a multi-colored plaid print suit featuring shorts and a black bow tie.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were out in full force at the ESPYs, with some of the team's more colorful players choosing to go shirtless in the Southern California heat. Cornerback Jalen Mills and safety Rodney McLeod both made bold statements on the carpet, showing off their ripped chests under bright red and purple suits, respectively.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also got in on the colorful suit game, rocking eye-catching -- and perfectly-tailored -- ensembles.

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

And it wouldn't be a red carpet without Adam Rippon serving a look. The Olympic figure skater strutted the carpet in an embellished white jacket, white shirt, black slacks and a fierce smize.

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Of course, it wasn't just athletes who had eye-catching style at Wednesday's event. Rapper G-Eazy -- fresh off his recent breakup with Halsey -- rocked an olive green suit, white shirt and black shoes on the carpet, but all eyes were on his newly-bleached hair. Revenge blonde, anyone?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

