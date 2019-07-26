Alex Rodriguez is still recovering from Jennifer Lopez's epic 50th birthday bash.

The former MLB pro took to Instagram on Friday, revealing that he's still "so sore" from trying to keep up with his fiancée on the dance floor.

"I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it!" Rodriguez, 43, exclaimed. "Who else hates getting old?!"

"Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days, she has two more here domestically in Miami," he continued. "For her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50, I danced for about an hour and seven minutes ... I couldn't get out of my bed tonight."

Rodriguez said he's "iced, done cryo, got stretched, got a massage, steamed" and even spent some time in a sauna since the party went down Wednesday night in the Star Island neighborhood of Miami Beach, but nothing seems to have helped.

"I've been drinking coffee all day," he shared. "I'm a mess. She went out there [onstage] and destroyed it in Miami [Thursday night]. Killed it. Like if she slept 10 hours."

"Am I the only one that can't recover anymore?" he joked. "Does it suck to get old or what?"

A source told ET that the birthday girl's soiree got underway around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but Lopez and Rodriguez did not arrive until around 9:30 p.m. The couple left the party around 2:30 a.m., according to the source, after rocking out to performances by stars like DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ashanti and Pia Toscano.

"TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊," Rodriguez captioned a clip from the bash, referencing the Miami area code.

"It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream," Lopez added in her own Instagram post. "I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life."

Hear more details on Lopez's star-studded party in the video below.

