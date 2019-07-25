Jennifer Lopez to Play Colombian Drug Lord in New Film 'The Godmother'

Jennifer Lopez has decided on her next role -- a notorious real-life drug lord.



The hit-making songstress will portray Griselda Blanco in The Godmother. Blanco, a native Colombian, was a key figure in the blood-soaked street war which permeated the thriving drug trade in Miami in the 1980s.



"I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen," Lopez said in a statement. "She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters – notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling."

"In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life," she continued.



Lopez previously worked with STXfilms on Second Act and Hustlers, her upcoming ensemble film based on another true-life story -- a group of NYC strippers who stole thousands from their Wall Street clients after the 2008 housing collapse.



The Godmother will be produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Julia Yorn from a script by Regina Corrado (Deadwood: The Movie) and Terrence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street).



Catherine Zeta-Jones previously tackled the very same role in the 2017 TV biopic Cocaine Godmother for Lifetime.



The announcement comes just one day after Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded gathering in Miami Beach. Find all the details on the party right here.

