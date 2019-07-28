Jennifer Lopez just pulled off an epic birthday surprise for fiancé Alex Rodriguez!

During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, the triple threat popped up on A-Rod while he was broadcasting the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry game in Boston. Along with his daughters, J-Lo surprised the former Yankee with a sweet cake to celebrate his 44th birthday.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

This wasn't her first sweet gesture for Rodriguez for his birthday. On Friday night, Lopez brought her fiance on stage during her Miami concert to celebrate his big day, which was officially on July 27. She was joined by her twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha, as they gathered around him to sing "Happy Birthday."

"Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life," Lopez wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!"

Lopez also just had a big birthday. She turned 50 on Wednesday and celebrated the occasion with a mega Miami bash. A source told ET that the soiree got underway around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but Lopez and Rodriguez did not arrive until around 9:30 p.m. The couple left the party around 2:30 a.m., according to the source, after rocking out to performances by stars like DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ashanti and Pia Toscano.

"It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream," Lopez wrote in her Instagram post. "I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life."

"Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling! @arod, Benny, @quayaustralia, @prettylittlething and so many more! 🎉🍾🎂 The party continues tonight!!! #itsmypartytour," she added.

J-Lo also celebrated Alex Rodriguez 's birthday by posting an adorable video tribute featuring their blended family on Instagram, which was sweetly captioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!"

For more on the lovebird's adorable birthday celebrations, check out the articles below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Family Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Alex Rodriguez During Miami Concert

Alex Rodriguez Says He's 'So Sore' From Dancing at Jennifer Lopez's 50th Birthday Party

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party (Exclusive Details)