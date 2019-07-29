Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an intimate look inside her epic 50th birthday bash!

In a video titled "Day in My Life: My Birthday!!!" and posted to her YouTube page, the singer reveals behind-the-scenes footage from the star-studded birthday celebrations that went down last Wednesday in Miami.

The video begins with Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, getting ready to surprise her with a brand new Porsche topped with a giant yellow bow, which he briefly allowed his 14-year-old daughter, Natasha, to drive. The former MLB star blindfolded Lopez, then gave Natasha the signal to drive it forward as 50 Cent's "In Da Club" played from the car's speakers. The birthday girl's kids, 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, were also passengers in the new whip, along with Rodriguez's youngest daughter, Ella, also 11.

"What the hell?" Lopez exclaimed the second the blindfold came off, giving Rodriguez a giant hug. "What is that? I've never had a car like this."

The footage then cuts to Lopez all glammed up in her custom Versace dress as she headed to the Star Island neighborhood of Miami Beach with Rodriguez to party the night away.

A source previously told ET that Lopez's soiree got underway around 7 p.m. on July 24, but Lopez and Rodriguez did not arrive until around 9:30 p.m. The couple left the party around 2:30 a.m., according to the source, after rocking out to performances by stars like DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ashanti and Pia Toscano.

"TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊," Rodriguez captioned a clip from the bash, referencing the Miami area code.

"It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you. ❤️ Yesterday was a dream," Lopez added in her own Instagram post. "I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life."

