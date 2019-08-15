Jennifer Lopez gave Alex Rodriguez an extravagant gift for his birthday!

On Wednesday, Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to reveal that his 50-year-old fiancee gave him a bright blue Ford Bronco for his 44th birthday last month.

"@jlo thank you for the best gift," Rodriguez wrote alongside the pic of the car in the driveway.

Additionally, Rodriguez shared a video of him and Lopez jamming to Cardi B's "Money" while riding around in the car. In the clip, both Lopez and Rodriguez are rocking sunglasses as they drive with the top down.

"Top down. Sunny day. Radio on. 🎶 #summerride," Rodriguez captioned the clip.

The pic and video of Rodriguez's new car come shortly after his rental car was reportedly broken into while he was in San Francisco.

In regard to an incident involving Rodriguez, police previously told ET that "on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. an auto burglary occurred on the 400 block of Brannan Street."

"Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment," the police added. "The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen."

Although the police would not confirm that Rodriguez was the victim of the robbery, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that he lost around $500,000 in personal possessions. But a spokesperson for Rodriguez told ET that "the financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez's vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated."

Rodriguez himself released a statement to ET in which he lamented the incident.

"I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken," Rodriguez said. "I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

Following the incident, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a shot of himself with Lopez and their combined four children -- Natasha, 14, and 11-year-olds Ella, Emme, and Max.

"This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst," he wrote.

