Following the theft of several prized possessions over the weekend, Alex Rodriguez is making it clear that he's turning his attention to what's most important to him -- his family.

On Tuesday, the former MLB star posted a black-and-white photo of him and his two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, alongside fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max, 11. Rodriguez captioned the photo, "This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst ❤️."

Rodriguez shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez's rental car was reportedly broken into while he was out to dinner after serving as a commentator at the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants game for ESPN.

Police told ET that "on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. an auto burglary occurred on the 400 block of Brannan Street.

"Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment," the police added. "The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen."

Although the police would not confirm that Rodriguez was the victim of the robbery, The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that he lost around $500,000 in personal possessions. But a spokesperson for Rodriguez told ET that "the financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez's vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated."

Rodriguez himself released a statement to ET in which he lamented the incident.

"I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken," Rodriguez said. "I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

See more on Rodriguez and Lopez in the clip below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez 'Saddened' After 'Irreplaceable' Items Were Stolen in San Francisco

Alex Rodriguez Posts Stunning Bikini Pic of Jennifer Lopez as Tour Wraps Up

Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate Look Inside Her 50th Birthday Party With Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery