Alex Rodriguez's trip to San Francisco had a major hiccup.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old former professional baseball player's rental car was reportedly broken into in San Francisco when he was out to dinner with a group. The meal out came after A-Rod called the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants game for ESPN.

In regard to an incident involving Rodriguez, police tell ET that "on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. an auto burglary occurred on the 400 block of Brannan Street."

"Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment," the police said. "The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen."

While police would neither confirm that it was Rodriguez's vehicle that was broken into, nor the value of the items stolen, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jennifer Lopez's fiance was the victim of the roughly $500,000 burglary.

However, a spokesperson for Rodriguez tells ET that "the financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez's vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated."

As for Rodriguez himself, the dad of two tells ET that he's mourning the lost items.

"I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken," Rodriguez says. "I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

