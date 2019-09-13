There’s nothing Offset’s girl, Cardi B, can’t do if she puts her mind to it!

The 27-year-old Migos rapper spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball benefiting her Clara Lionel Foundation on Thursday about Cardi and her rising star.

The “Money” rapper arrived at the event in a stunning, voluminous Georges Hobeika blush-colored gown, and Offset had to give his wife some space.

“I had to let her do it by herself,” he told ET. “Her look was just too crazy.”

When it was mentioned that there's already some Oscar buzz surrounding Cardi’s new movie, Hustlers, Offset replied, “I haven’t heard that. That’s crazy."

“Can you imagine, Cardi and Oscar?” Smith asked.

“I can see it,” he dished. “It’s on the way.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Another girl in his life that Offset is particularly proud of is his 1-year-old daughter, Kulture. To celebrate the little one’s milestone birthday, they had a blowout bash… literally.

“We had a big party in New York. The lights, the power went out, but it was all good,” he revealed. “We was with our family. We did a good thing.”

And it turns out that Kulture is already showing signs of following in her musical parents’ footsteps.

“She’s starting to sing the little songs on the phone,” he said. “She’s starting to speak. She just learned how to walk probably like two weeks ago.”

For more looks from Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Teaches Lap Dance 101 in New 'Hustlers' Trailer

Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Claiming Travis Scott Deserved Her GRAMMY

Cardi B Reveals Why She Didn't 'Shine' on the Stripper Pole in 'Hustlers' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery