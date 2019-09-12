The lady of the night has arrived!

Rihanna was a vision at her fifth annual Diamond Ball, benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday. Dressed to impress, the "We Found Love" singer arrived in a black, long sleeved Givenchy gown with a dramatic, full white skirt. She paired the unique design with white heels, diamond rings and pearl earrings.

Her beauty look was flawless, consisting of a subtle cat eye, shimmering eye shadow and a bold red lip. Her hair was up in a simple, yet elegant, updo. The belle of the ball was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Celebrities put on their most elegant ensembles, glamorous gowns and svelte suits for the good cause, including Cardi B who had a princess moment.The rapper arrived to the festivities in a billowing, multi-ruffled, blush-colored, strapless ballgown. She accessorized with diamond earrings and bracelets.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Once inside, she reunited with her boyfriend, Offset, who looked dapper in a bedazzled navy blazer and blue silk pants.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Normani also wowed in a sexy while silk dress that featured a plunging neckline and high-low skirt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh were a coordinated duo, wearing black-and-white ensembles.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, who is pregnant with their second child, were also beaming as they posed for pics. The producer looked dapper in a black suit, while his lady love wore a zebra-print dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Model Karlie Kloss was the epitome of sophistication in black gown with a plunging neckline.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

The 5th annual Diamond Ball is honoring the prime minister of Rihanna's native island of Barbados, Mia Mottley, as well as American activist Shaun King. Created in 2014, the Diamond Ball supports the Clara Lionel Foundation, named after the singer's grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Over the years, the non-profit has funded over 59 global projects and committed $13 million in grants. Last year alone, the ball raised almost $6 million for CLF's education and emergency response programs throughout the globe.

Earlier this week, ET was also at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show, where she dished on her new lingerie collection, new music and more.

Watch below to hear what she shared.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna On Why the Super Bowl Halftime Is Not on Her Radar

Rihanna Puts on a Spectacle for Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Fashion Show: Pics!

Gigi Hadid, Normani & More Rock Lingerie at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show -- See the Red Carpet Looks

Related Gallery