Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show was nothing short of spectacular!

The singer-turned-designer presented a star-studded spectacle at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night during New York Fashion Week. The event featured a massive stage with various sets against dreamy, sultry lights that played out more like a concert than a runway show.

Arguably the biggest event of this year's NYFW, the lingerie fashion show opened with Rihanna surrounded by dancers elevated on platforms. A champion of body inclusivity, Rihanna's lineup of models was diverse and beautiful. Gigi Hadid kicked it off, strutting in Savage X Fenty's new fall/winter 2019 collection. Cara Delevingne, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls and Laverne Cox walked in the line's sexy, edgy pieces as Big Sean and A$AP Ferg performed "Clique" and "Bezerk."

Migos took the stage as Normani, Aquaria, Paloma Elsesser and Christian Combs led a performance piece. Halsey debuted her new single, "Graveyard," and DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Fabolous and Tierra Whack brought it down as Bella Hadid, Alek Wek and Slick Woods and more models slayed the stage, followed by a grand dance finale.

Delevingne stunned in a lacy teddy, thigh-high stockings, gloves and a heart-shaped wand as models and dancers performed choreography.

ET spoke with the British babe on how she immediately said yes when Rihanna called for her to be in the show.

"For me, the last show I did was Chanel and it was after Karl passed and I think, you know what, that’s it, I’m going to be done, and my wonderful publicist over here sent me a message and was like, 'I know you’re going to say yes, so I’m just going to reply for you.' Of course, I’d do anything for her. She’s been such a great friend and I’m just always going to support her," the Carnival Row star told ET's guest correspondent Rachel Smith.

Delevingne's girlfriend, Ashley Benson, was there to see the model-turned-actress return to the runway.

Rihanna had a slew of A-list friends supporting her at the show. Stars like Ashley Graham, Kacey Musgraves, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kehlani, Diplo and more sat front-row.

Fans can stream the fashion show in full with exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20. Savage X Fenty also dropped its newest collection on Amazon, which you can shop right now.

