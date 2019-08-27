Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show to Stream on Amazon

Rihanna is letting everyone into the Savage X Fenty world.

The pop star-turned-designer's inclusive lingerie brand is to stream its fall/winter 2019 collection fashion show exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20, following the live show, which will take place during New York Fashion Week.

Models, actors and dancers will strut their stuff in the latest Savage X Fenty wares in the show that will also include special music performances.

Last year, supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid rocked RiRi's sexy, edgy designs on a jungle-themed catwalk.

"I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers,” says Rihanna in the press release.

The streamed special will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the show.

In addition to Savage X Fenty, Rihanna heads makeup line, Fenty Beauty, and luxury fashion line, Fenty.

