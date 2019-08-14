Rihanna and her wealthy beau hit the town for a rare date night on Tuesday.

The "Love on the Brain" singer spent some quality time with her billionaire boyfriend, Saudi businessman and philanthropist Hassan Jameel, as the pair went out for a bite with Rihanna's mother, Monica, and one of the pop star's brothers in Santa Monica.

The group went out for a nice, intimate dinner at the luxurious semi-private new steak house Mason, where they enjoyed a full dinner of Mason’s signature seafood and steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails, ET has learned.

At one point, Rihanna, 31, and Jameel, 29, were arm in arm as they enjoyed their evening together.

The singer was later photographed leaving the high-end restaurant -- which she departed by herself -- looking stunning in a long, tan sweater dress with a thigh-high slit, silver heels and a black clutch.

Back in June, the songstress was interviewed by her former Ocean's Eight co-star, Sarah Paulson, for an article in Interview magazine, where she admitted publicly for the first time that she loves Jameel, to whom she's been romantically linked since mid-2017.

"Of course I am," Rihanna said when asked point-blank by Paulson if she's in love.

Rihanna played a little more coy, however, when Paulson asked if she and Jameel have plans to get married anytime soon. The pop star stayed silent for a moment, before saying, "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?"

