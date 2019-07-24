Rihanna Freaks Out Over Finding Her Mini-Me

Rihanna has a little doppleganger!

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a shot of an adorable little girl who shares a striking resemblance to the "Umbrella" singer.

In the pic, Ala'a, whose nickname is Honeyy, is gazing at the camera with her hazel eyes and a serious look on her face. Wearing her hair straight and rocking a white crop top with sunflowers, the little girl is basically a mini carbon copy of Rihanna.

"Almost [dropped] my phone. How?" Rihanna captioned the pic, tagging Honeyy's mom, Bria.

Honeyy's Instagram account, which describes her as a kids and clothes model, shared a screenshot of Rihanna's post, writing, "Thank you @badgalriri for posting my picture! I’ve always wanted to be a model."

While some users simply guessed Rihanna had been playing around with filters for the pic, Snoop Dogg assumed something else entirely.

"When did u have a baby," the 47-year-old rapper commented on Rihanna's post, according to Comments By Celebs.

While Rihanna doesn't have children of her own just yet, she recently told Interview magazine that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

Additionally during the sit down, Rihanna revealed that she's in love her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, whom she was first linked to in June 2017. "Of course I am," she confirmed.

As for marriage, though, Rihanna shared that she has no concrete plans to tie the knot. "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?" she said.

