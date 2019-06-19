News

Rihanna Stuns In Curvy Pink Dress at Fashion Event -- See Her Fit!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
rihanna_gettyimages-1156838672.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty

Rihanna served up quite the look on Tuesday night. 

The "Hate That I Love You" singer slayed in a hot pink mini dress at the launch of her new Fenty pop-up shop at The Webster in New York City. The stunning number featured spaghetti straps and ruched sides, which tied in a knot at the bottom.

RiRi -- who just dropped her first collection for her luxury fashion line, Fenty Maison, last month -- accessorized her show-stopping ensemble with matching stilettos and pink lipstick. The singer wore her hair in long braids, and happily posed it up with friends at the event. 

gettyimages-1156839684.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty
gettyimages-1156838663.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty
gettyimages-1156839787.jpg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty

Rihanna opened up about finding a balance between her work and personal life in a recent conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine. 

"I never used to be this way. It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it," she shared. " If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."

"I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store," she continued. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well."

As for her new relationship, Rihanna has been dating billionaire Hassan Jameel -- and told Paulson that she's in love with him.  "Only God knows [if we'll get married], girl," she added. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

See more on Rihanna in the video below. 

