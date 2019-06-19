Rihanna Stuns In Curvy Pink Dress at Fashion Event -- See Her Fit!

Rihanna served up quite the look on Tuesday night.

The "Hate That I Love You" singer slayed in a hot pink mini dress at the launch of her new Fenty pop-up shop at The Webster in New York City. The stunning number featured spaghetti straps and ruched sides, which tied in a knot at the bottom.

RiRi -- who just dropped her first collection for her luxury fashion line, Fenty Maison, last month -- accessorized her show-stopping ensemble with matching stilettos and pink lipstick. The singer wore her hair in long braids, and happily posed it up with friends at the event.

Rihanna opened up about finding a balance between her work and personal life in a recent conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine.

"I never used to be this way. It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it," she shared. " If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."

"I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store," she continued. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well."

As for her new relationship, Rihanna has been dating billionaire Hassan Jameel -- and told Paulson that she's in love with him. "Only God knows [if we'll get married], girl," she added. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

