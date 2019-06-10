Rihanna Reveals She's in Love With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Looks like Rihanna really does have love on the brain!

The 31-year-old singer was recently interviewed by her former Ocean's Eight co-star, Sarah Paulson, for Interview magazine, where she confessed for the first time publicly that she's in love with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

"Of course I am," RiRi responded, when asked point-blank by Paulson if she's in love.

Rihanna played a little more coy, however, when Paulson asked if she and Jameel have plans to get married anytime soon. The pop star stayed silent for a moment, before saying, "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?"

The Fenty businesswoman also teased that she's more than ready to start a family, telling Paulson that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

Normally extremely private when it comes to her personal business, Rihanna admitted that finding a strong work/life balance is something she's been working on in recent years.

"I never used to be this way. It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it," she explained. " If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."

"I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store," she continued. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well."

The interview comes just a few days after Rihanna and Jameel were spotted packing on the PDA during their romantic vacation on the Amalfi Coast. The two were first linked in June 2017, when paparazzi snapped pics of them kissing in Spain.

Hear more on the lovebirds in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's New Fenty Line Is Finally Here -- See the Fashion-Forward Pieces!

Rihanna Says She's 'Thick and Curvy Right Now' and It's Changed How She Dresses

Rihanna Calls Donald Glover 'a True Gem' After 'Overwhelming' Response to Short Film 'Guava Island'

Related Gallery