Looks like Rihanna and her father, Ronald Fenty, have made amends.

The "Work" singer was all smiles during a visit to her homeland of Barbados on Monday, where she reunited with her dad at the annual Crop Over Festival.

In pics taken from the outing, Ronald can be seen hugging his daughter and giving her a sweet smooch on the cheek.

ET reported in January that Rihanna sued her father and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, for exploiting her name. In court documents obtained by ET, the singer -- whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty -- claimed Ronald and Moses "egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public" that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with her and has the authority to act on her behalf. She alleged that the pair have tried to solicit millions of dollars from third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on her behalf, or that she would perform at various locations throughout the world, without her actual authorization.

ET has reached out to Fenty Entertainment, LLC for comment.

As for Rihanna's style selection for Monday's outing, it was another day, another slay for the 31-year-old entertainer.

Instead of opting for her traditional carnival attire this year, the brunette beauty ditched her 2017 bejeweled bra, matching thong and extravagant headpiece for a vibrant pink minidress covered in massive feathers.

Rihanna paired the bold ensemble with matching pink heels and icy jewelry. Needless to say, she was shining bright like a diamond!

In true Fenty fashion, the beauty guru completed her look with bright green and crystal-accented eye shadow, along with a hot pink lip and her hair tied back in fierce Bantu knots.

Talk about serving looks from head to toe. We see you, RiRi!

