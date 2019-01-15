Rihanna Sues Her Father, Ronald Fenty, for Exploiting Her Name

Rihanna is suing her father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins.

In court documents obtained by ET, 30-year-old Rihanna -- whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty -- claims her father and his business partner "have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public" that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with her and has the authority to act on her behalf. She claims that the pair have tried to solicit millions of dollars from third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on her behalf, or that she would perform at various locations throughout the world -- for example, allegedly trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 without her authorization.

She also says that last August, Fenty and Perkins tried to trademark the phrase “Fenty” for a line of boutique hotels with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, but were unsuccessful.

Furthermore, Rihanna claims that the two have been repeatedly told to stop misrepresenting her and to stop all activity and efforts to "exploit her name and the goodwill associated with her Fenty brand," but they've continued.

"This conduct is consistent with a pattern and practice of fraud, which includes unauthorized attempts to negotiate and enter into service agreements on Rihanna's behalf without her consent," the court papers read. "Judicial intervention is necessary because Defendants have made clear that they have no intention of ceasing their fraudulent and infringing conduct."

"Plaintiffs bring this lawsuit to protect Rihanna's name, reputation, goodwill and privacy, to recover damages for Defendants' wrongdoing, and to enjoin Defendants from further defrauding other unsuspecting members of the public," the court papers continue.

The singer is asking the courts that her dad and his business partner be prohibited from selling, offering for sale, advertising, or promoting any goods or services using the Fenty mark or any other term that is confusingly similar to Rihanna’s name. She is also asking for damages and attorney’s fees.

Rihanna has had a rocky relationship with her father. In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she claimed he was abusive to her mother. Still, they appeared to be on good terms as recently as October 2016, when she shared selfies with him on Instagram.

