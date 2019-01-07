Rihanna Reveals She's Back in the Studio & Fans Are Shook!

Please don’t stop the music!



2019 is already shaping up to be a hot year of musical releases, with Rihanna taking to social media over the weekend to seemingly tease her upcoming new album.

The 30-year-old “Umbrella” singer shared a snippet of vocals to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening.

The clip featured the app’s Galaxy filter and showed her in what appeared to be a music studio, with possible new music playing in the background.

At the end of the video, she cheekily showed her middle finger to the camera.

The nine-time GRAMMY winner gave fans an early Christmas present by announcing on Dec. 21 that her new record would be released in 2019. The album will mark Rihanna's first release since January 2016’s Anti, and she told Vogue last year that she was exploring reggae music.

Fans were thrilled with the latest post, sharing their joy about the pending ninth record, aka “R9”, on Twitter.

"Rihanna is in the studio! I repeat, Rihanna is in the studio, this is not a drill!" enthused one fan.

"Rihanna in the studio ," tweeted another follower. "J. Cole about to drop some new music. Okay 2019 I see you!!



RIHANNA IS IN THE STUDIO! I REPEAT RIHANNA IS IN THE STUDIO THIS IS NOT A DRILL! pic.twitter.com/AAfOfRcOoP — 💅🏽 (@pinkfridayvibes) January 7, 2019

Rihanna in the studio 😭😭 J. Cole about to drop some new music. Okay 2019 I see you!! pic.twitter.com/TEzo3pia5t — Hebrews 11:1 ✨ (@nzuri_queen) January 7, 2019

Fueling the anticipation of Riri’s followers, one of her producer’s teased a “serious record” with her, Ariana Grande and Halsey recently.

Producer of Rihanna via Instagram Stories recently: “@arianagrande@rihanna@iamhalsey we got some serious record dropping soon.” pic.twitter.com/Ph0vR6dh6r — Ariana Grande Access (@arianaaccesscom) January 3, 2019

Producer Kuk Harrell also reportedly teased new Rihanna music, describing "R9" as “incredible” during a recent Instagram Live.

See more on Rihanna and other artists dropping new albums in 2019 below.

