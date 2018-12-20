Beyoncé did it again... or did she?

A collection of the singer's unreleased music dropped on Thursday night on various streaming services under the alias of "Queen Carter." There are two 10-track albums, one titled Back Up, Rewind and a second one called Have Your Way, that fans are going wild over.

The two LPs include tracks like "After All Is Said and Done," "Hey Goldmember," Twerk," "Black Culture" and "Keep Giving Your Love to Me."

ET has reached out to reps for Beyoncé, Spotify and Apple Music.

While Bey is the queen of the surprise release, this may be the work of leakers, as opposed to coming from Carter camp. Fans of the 37-year-old entertainer were quick to point out on social media that the songs are not new, and true BeyHive followers have heard the tunes before.

"The Queen Carter albums are SENDING ME!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 WE BEEN KNEW BOUT THESE SONGS. YouTube to MP3," one Twitter user wrote.

The Queen Carter albums are SENDING ME!!! 😭😭😭😭😭



WE BEEN KNEW BOUT THESE SONGS. YouTube to MP3 ass... — with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (@SixInchHeeels) December 21, 2018

"So I almost passed out until I realized it’s old music...so who is releasing Beyoncé’s old music as Queen Carter on iTunes?? I WANNA FIGHT," another tweeted.

so I almost passed out until I realized it’s old music...so who is releasing Beyoncé’s old music as Queen Carter on iTunes?? I WANNA FIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZvsqffJpUf — CPS (@so_caly86) December 21, 2018

.@Beyonce I love that you dropped your old b-sides on Spotify. Some of these songs are so darn good & deserves to have been singles. #QueenCarter#BackUpRewind 💛 — 👑 MR. KING ALEX 😎 (@THEMRKiNGALEX) December 21, 2018

Wait #Beyoncé just dropped new unreleased music under #QueenCarter on all streaming platforms !! — Randhy (@Mr809_) December 21, 2018

If Beyoncé did indeed fall victim to third-party leaking, she's not alone. SZA took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to reveal that "new music" of hers shared to streaming services under the name "Sister Solana" was just some old cuts from 2015.

"These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new new," the 28-year-old artist shared. "But... creative? And scary? Lol HEART U THO.. I SWEAR the new is coming!"

Additionally, Top Dog president Punch tweeted out a statement confirming that the songs had been stolen.

"There is no new SZA album out. Old songs were stolen and leaked," he wrote. "We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready."

There is no new SZA album out. Old songs were stolen and leaked. We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready.



-Punchino from TDE — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 21, 2018

Wherever it originated, the unexpected music comes five years after Queen Bey dropped her surprise self-titled album. Relive that exciting moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Shares Super Cute New Pics of Twins Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyonce Dazzles During Performance at Private Indian Wedding

Beyonce and JAY-Z Should Win Gold Medals for Their Olympian Costumes

Related Gallery