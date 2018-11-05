Rihanna is putting her foot down!

On Sunday, journalist Philip Rucker tweeted that President Donald Trump was using the singer’s track “Don’t Stop the Music” at one of his Tennessee rallies, prompting Rihanna to issue a statement implying she’s planning to put a stop to it.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” he wrote. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”



“Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” she swiftly responded. “So thanks for the heads up Philip!”

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Rihanna is hardly the first musician taking issue with Trump using their music to get his supporters amped at his rallies. According to Vulture, as many as 14 artists, including everyone from Neil Young to Guns N’ Roses to Queen, have rankled upon learning that their music is being played at his rallies.



And this isn’t the only way Rihanna has shown her disapproval of Trump. On Sunday, she posted a black-and-white photo of a female protester with a sign that read: “Grab ‘Em By the Midterms,” a clear reference to Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape.



In the Instagram post’s caption, she called on Florida voters to support Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum in his campaign to become the state’s first-ever African American governor in tomorrow’s midterm elections.



“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” she wrote. “The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!”



“If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground,” she continued. “That’s a platform we MUST support.”

