Lizzo is feeling "Good as Hell" after her epic night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the singer early Tuesday, just hours after she delivered a phenomenal performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During our interview, she opened up about everything from working with Justin Timberlake to starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and the wild DMs that go down between her and Rihanna.

While a collab between Lizzo and RiRi has yet to happen, the "Truth Hurts" singer is manifesting it... especially since Rihanna seems to already be a fan!

"Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period," Lizzo proclaimed. "I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna."

"She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good," Lizzo continued. "She said I f**ked the stage like it was my side b***h. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line."

One collab we can count on for now, however, is Lizzo's upcoming project with Timberlake. Earlier this month, Timberlake put fans in a frenzy when he tweeted a video of him and Lizzo in the studio, captioning it, "@lizzo flames, brb."

"I had fun doing it," Lizzo explained. "Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship. I mean, it is Justin Timberlake, so I am not trying to be like, 'Ahh, I didnt have a good vibe with Justin Timberlake.'"

"We had a lot of fun, we laughed a lot, he's got great energy," she added. "And so do I, and so, hmm, whatever we do will be made from love and made from fun. He gets lit in the studio. He goes crazy. He was like, "Turn up!' It's his world, we're all kind of living in it."

In addition to all the exciting new music we can expect from Lizzo, fans can also catch her in Hustlers, a film that follows a crew of savvy strippers. Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B also star in the movie, out Sept. 16.

"It is a really cool movie to be a part of, like, 'Damn, I'm a part of that movie!'" Lizzo exclaimed. "I'm just so happy to have the small part that I have and if [Jennifer] asked me to be on a song with her and Cardi B, ya know, I definitely wouldn't say no. It would be lit. It would be fun, like, shake, shake, shake, shake it!"

"[Jennifer's] not even just a powerful woman in music, she's just a powerful woman, period," she continued. "Everything she does, she goes full throttle, and she is a winner. That was kind of inspiring to see ... when she walked on set, I was just kind of learning from her. She's a professional, and that was the biggest thing. I was like, 'You're a professional, but you're warm and you also kind of allow the room to take over.' She allowed us to be sisters on set and she allowed us to banter and make jokes. I think she really wanted the connection to feel real."

Lizzo recently teamed up with Absolut and was promoting the brand's latest offering, Absolut Juice, during our interview.

"I was so excited to join them and partner with them because it was like a match made in heaven," she said of the partnership. "I got the juice, they got the juice, it is delicious!"

"My mom got faded on it last night," she added. "She had one cup of it, and was like, 'I just want you to know I had one cup, and I am drunk.' It gets you there. It's lit, it can go with champagne, which is my favorite thing in the world, and then when we got to do the creative and shoot the video, it was so true to me -- true to my brand and what I stand for. So, yeah, I am having fun."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Reveals She Was Definitely Drinking Tequila on Stage at the 2019 VMAs: 'I Was Lit!' (Exclusive)

Lizzo Shuts Down the Stage With Epic Vocals and Inflatable Booty Prop at 2019 MTV VMAs

Lizzo Sizzles in a Red-Hot 'Siren' Gown at VMAs -- See Her Look!

Related Gallery