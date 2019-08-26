Lizzo brought the booty -- and then some -- to the VMAs stage.

The singer delivered a show-stopping performance during Monday's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Beginning with her hit "Truth Hurts," Lizzo and a slew of dancers wearing risqué cut-out outfits danced in front of a massive, inflatable butt.

After ditching her floor-length trench coat to reveal a bright yellow leotard, she processed to belt out "Good as Hell."

"I'm tired of the bullsh*t and I don’t have to know your story to know that you are tired of the bullsh*t too," she said midway through her performance. "It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back."

"So I want to take this opportunity to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell!" she exclaimed as her dancers took off their wigs and threw them in the air.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

Prior to hitting the stage, Lizzo looked spectacular in a red hot look! The custom strapless, sequined gown had “Siren” repeatedly spelled out in silver lettering across the material. She accessorized with a metallic red-and-silver feather boa from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

See her epic VMA arrivals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 MTV VMAs: Lizzo Delivers Owns the Show Epic Medley of 'Truth Hurts' & 'Good as Hell' - Live Updates!

2019 VMAs: Watch Gigi and Bella Hadid Hit the Red Carpet in Sleek Monochromatic Looks!

Lil Nas X Shines in Silver Sequins on 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Related Gallery