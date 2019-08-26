Lil Nas X Shines in Silver Sequins on 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Lil Nas X is a silver sensation!

The "Old Town Road" rapper hit the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in a silver-sequined suit by Christian Cowan. He completed the outfit with silver cowboy boots and a lacy button-up with frills that fell well past his sleeves.

While posing for the camera, the 20-year-old hit-maker also held up his hands, proudly showcasing his painted nails and numerous rings that he chose for the star-studded night of music and awards.

The up-and-comer is in for an exciting night. Not only is he slated to perform at the awards show, but he's also up for awards in eight categories including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best Collaboration" for his remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Nas' appearance at the VMAs comes exactly a week after it was announced he had been dethroned from the Billboard Hot 100 after an astonishing 19-week run by Billie Eilish's single, "Bad Guy."

However, he took the moment in stride, tweeting to the songstress: "congratulations to billie eilish! U deserve this!!"

Soon, Eilish responded to the big news by posting a screengrab of the headline in her Instagram Story, writing, "AYYYYYEEEE WE MADE IT."

She also replied to Nas with a gentle ribbing: "I think he mad on the low... LMAO BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU @lilnasx."

Like Nas, Eilish is also up for a number of prizes at Monday's awards show.

