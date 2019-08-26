Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards -- but separately.

The "Havana" singer and the Canadian crooner individually posed for the cameras on the red carpet, when making their way to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. The pair, who has been packing on the PDA over the last couple of months, did not make their public debut as a couple, as many fans were hoping they would.

Cabello, 22, looked ravishing in a sexy white flowy dress that featured cut-outs. Her long, dark hair was curled and down. Her makeup consisted of soft eye shadow, bronzer and nude lip.

Mendes, 21, on his end, rocked a forest green Dolce & Gabbana suit with a black sheer button-up and white tank. He wore black boots and David Yurman jewelry.

The two are set to take the stage during the telecast to perform their latest collaboration, "Señorita." The song's music video is nominated for five VMAs, including Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography and Song of the Summer.

Mendes has a total of six nominations and is up for the Artist of the Year award. Cabello is nominated for five awards for her and Mendes' single.

Ever since their steamy song dropped, the two have been inseparable. A source told ET earlier this month that Mendes and Cabello have really fallen for one another and are "committed to working on a relationship."

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source shared. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour."

For more of ET's VMA coverage, see below.

