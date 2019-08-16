There's no denying that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have insane chemistry.

On Friday, the Canadian crooner released a new behind-the-scenes video of their rehearsal for their hit song, "Señorita." The three-minute clip shows the two at a dance studio working on their steamy choreography for their music video, which was released in late June.

The black-and-white clip doesn't have any interviews or audio from the two, it only shows Cabello and Mendes rehearsing the steps with their choreographers, as their song plays in the background.

The BTS video also shows the former Fifth Harmony member hysterically laughing as Mendes drops her when she sings "Don't let me fall."

Ever since announcing their latest collaboration, Cabello and Mendes have been making headlines for their PDA-filled dates. Last week, the "Havana" singer shared a sweet birthday message to her rumored beau, writing, "I love you," alongside a silly photo of the two.

"Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," she gushed in the caption.

Last month, a source told ET that the two are "committed to working on a relationship."

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source said. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour."

"However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another," the source added, noting that Cabello has been traveling with Mendes throughout his tour.

The singers are scheduled to perform "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 26. Expect to see their undeniable chemistry ignite the stage.

