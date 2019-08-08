Shawn Mendes is spending his birthday with his main señorita.

The singer, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday, was captured spending his special day with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello. The pair was holding hands as they left Jack's Wife Fredo bistro in New York City. Mendes was all smiles, wearing black pants and a white graphic tee, while his lady wore a flowy yellow ensemble.

"I have one request for my birthday, maybe just let us walk down the street," Mendes told TMZ cameras after they asked how he was planning on celebrating his birthday.

Cabello then chimed in, saying, "It's his birthday, c'mon!" A couple hours later, the two did a quick outfit change and made their way back out on the town.

Last week, a source told ET that Mendes and Cabello have really fallen for one another and are "committed to working on a relationship."

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source shared. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour."

"However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another," the source added, noting that the former Fifth Harmony star has been traveling with Mendes throughout his tour.

In an interview with Variety, posted this week, the "Havana" singer also opened up about her relationship with the Canadian crooner. "I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you," she gushed.

