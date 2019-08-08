Shawn Mendes Turns 21: Everything He's Taught Us About Dating and Love

Happy Birthday, Shawn Mendes!

The "Senorita" singer turned 21 on Thursday, and although he's clearly still young, he's already taught his fans plenty about gracefully navigating superstardom since he first gained a following on Vine when he was just 15.

And as Mendes' fans know, he's also not shy about dispensing wise words about relationships and love. Mendes is currently dating fellow pop star Camila Cabello, and was linked to Hailey Baldwin last year -- the two even stepped out to the 2018 Met Gala together -- before she tied the knot with Justin Bieber. However, Mendes also has no issue being single, and had some encouraging words about it in an interview last year.

"I'm not currently dating anyone, but it's not because I don't have time," he told Variety last August. "I don't know if I'd be dating anyone if I was home in Pickering, either. It hasn't stumbled across me, and I'm not chasing it. Of course, seeing all those other artists and people in relationships, you think, 'Maybe it would be nice. Who would be great for me?' And that's when you realize, 'This is wrong. Let it be. I'm not supposed to be with anyone right now.'"

He also showed that it was possible to remain a class act when discussing past love interests. Mendes referred to Baldwin as "one of the most beautiful souls I've ever met."

"It's great to see two amazing people get together," he said of her and Bieber. "If you know them both separately it does make a lot of sense -- a little bit of yin and yang."

In July, Mendes made headlines for the heartfelt advice he gave a fan during a Q & A session in Oakland, California. When the fan asked him to help create a video for her parents to tell them that she's bisexual, he respectfully declined and explained why. Mendes himself has addressed rumors about his sexuality.

"This is what I want to tell you: Your parents are your parents," he noted. "They're going to love you no matter what you say, no matter how you say it, no matter how you look when you say it, any time of the day. Nothing I say is going to mean anything that is even close to what you saying it means to them. OK? You're their world. I cannot possibly come close to the amount of joy and happiness that they're going to feel when they find out that you're telling them your truth and your honesty."

And Mendes is all about encouraging his fans to seize the moment. Last month during his tour stop in Sacramento, California, he encouraged his audience to just go for it.

"This is your moment to make the move you've been thinking of making all night," he said before singing his song "Fallin' All In You." "This is the only song, this is your chance, OK? ... If at any point in the song you feel the urge -- which you're gonna -- you just have to do it. You just gotta let go and do it, and go all the way."

We have a feeling @ShawnMendes makes a good wingman 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/vkTLhqdNBf — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 12, 2019

Of course, it's tempting to believe this is the advice he gave himself when it comes to dating 22-year-old Cabello. After starring together in the steamy music video for their hit "Senorita," the two haven't been shy about showing their relationship has become more than just friends. They've been spotted kissing and spending time together in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami despite their busy schedules, and a source recently told ET the two have "really fallen for one another."

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," the source said. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour. However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another."

Late last month, Mendes once again eloquently shared wise words about dating when a fan asked about the best piece of advice he's ever been given, which he said came from his tour manager.

"One thing that I really loved that he told me one day was, I was talking about this girl, and I was like, 'I think this is what's happening, and she's being like this because this...'" he began. "And he goes, 'Wait, why do you think that?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't know, I just assume..' and he goes, 'What do you mean assume? ... You can never assume how somebody feels. ... If you're married to someone for 50 years, you can not assume you know how they feel. Because you never, ever, ever, ever know.' And it's the most important thing in the world. It kind of changed my life."

"Whenever I'm in a situation where I'm like, 'Oh, no, I think this person is mad at me for any reason,' I always just go, 'You don't know. You have no idea.' So just wait for them to tell you, and if they don't tell you, then you really just don't know. It made my relationships with people more honest and clear."

Cabello recently opened up to Variety about Mendes, acknowledging that he's someone who "means a lot" to her. Watch the video below for more:

