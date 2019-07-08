While many fans can’t get enough of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s PDA-filled days, ET has learned that the two aren’t pursuing “anything serious” at the moment.

"Shawn and Camila are casually spending time together,” a source tells ET. “The two have always been close friends, worked on music together and admire one another. Camila just got out of a relationship and Shawn is on tour [so] the duo isn't looking to get into anything serious right now.”

“Shawn and Camila recently had time off and spent it together, but Shawn is back on tour and increasing the seriousness of their relationship will be hard,” the source says.

Mendes’ touring commitments would indeed make it difficult for the pair to enjoy a serious relationship anytime soon. With the 20-year-old heartthrob having concluded his Los Angeles run, he is now back on the road for the continuation of his tour, which will see him traveling around the U.S. and Canada until September. Later that month, the "Stitches" singer will then head abroad to Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Mexico, not wrapping until just before Christmas.

After heating up cameras for the steamy music video for their collaborative single, “Señorita,” the pair sure made the most of their time in Los Angeles together.



They were snapped holding hands on Wednesday night in West Hollywood, before enjoying a fun-filled Fourth of July holiday together in Malibu.

The following day, Cabello, 22, attended Mendes’ show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

On Sunday, they were photographed in West Hollywood, where they enjoyed a casual brunch and were seen with their hands adorably linked while Mendes wrapped his arms around the former Fifth Harmony songstress. Earlier that morning, a fan shared what appeared to be a video of Mendes and Cabello cozy in a booth at a restaurant.

The flirty fun comes following Cabello’s recent breakup from Matthew Hussey, whom she dated for more than a year.

However, Mendes shook his head “no” when asked by a fan if he and Cabello were dating, during a recent fan Q&A.



