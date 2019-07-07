Shawn Mendes Seemingly Addresses Camila Cabello Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes appears to be shutting down dating rumors with his "Señorita" collaborator, Camila Cabello.



The 20-year-old hit-maker was recently recorded while in the middle of a low-key Q&A where he was asked point-blank by female fan if he and Cabello had struck up a romance. Upon getting the question, he quickly shook his head "no" at the idea.



In the video, the female fan also boldly asked if he’d go out with her, to which Mendes responded: "That was the best set-up… I won’t [go out with you]. I don’t know you, that’s why. I need to get to know you first."

However, on Sunday, another fan seemingly spotted Mendes and Cabello dining out together in the early hours of the morning. In the new clip, a man, who certainly resembles Mendes from the back, has his arm around someone next to him in a booth. The fan wrote alongside: “SHAWN AND CAMILA OH MY GOD.”

“Did I just bump into @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes at 5am in LA,” the account's owner captioned the brief clip.

Soon after ET learned that Cabello and Matthew Hussey parted ways in late June after over a year together, supposed evidence that a romance is brewing between her and Mendes has continued to emerge.



On Wednesday, the pair were photographed holding hands in West Hollywood. Then, the next day, they were captured seemingly flirting poolside at a 4th of July bash.

Then on Friday night, Mendes performed at the Staples Center in LA and 22-year-old Cabello was on hand sharing video and heaping loving praise on the crooner.



"@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing wow," she captioned a video of him singing, adding a red-heart emoji. In a second clip, she zoomed in on a monitor showing him belting out a ballad, writing, "You're unreal @shawnmendes."

