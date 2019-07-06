Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue to fuel romance rumors.

Days after being photographed holding hands and then getting cozy at a party, the "Never Be the Same" singer took to her Instagram Story to share a couple of flirty posts dedicated to Mendes.

Attending the Canadian crooner's Staples Center show in Los Angeles on Friday, Cabello, 22, shared video of his concert writing, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing wow," and adding a red heart emoji. In a second clip, she zoomed in on the screen, which showed Mendes belting out a ballad, and wrote, "You're unreal @shawnmendes."

Last month, ET learned that Cabello had split with her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey. A few days later, she asked fans to stop sending negative comments and harassing her ex.

"To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things," she wrote. "You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain."

Meanwhile, since releasing the steamy music video for their latest collaboration, "Señorita," Cabello and Mendes have been spending more time together.

Cabello's concert posts come a day after the two were spotted goofing around and hanging out at a Fourth of July party at Nobu Malibu in California.

An eyewitness tells ET that "it was a Fourth of July date night for Mendes and Cabello, who didn't leave each others side during the Red, White and Bootsy party in Malibu. His arm was around her at their table, they held hands and were seen kissing on the lips. The pair arrived and left the party together."

