Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey, her boyfriend of a year and a half, have parted ways, ET has learned.



The breakup news comes just a week after the 22-year-old songstress and Shawn Mendes released the steamy music video for their new duet, "Señorita."



The hit-making singer and her dating-expert beau had been romantically involved since the winter of 2018, when the pair was photographed cuddling on the beach while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, besides a joint appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party, they have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight since.



"He's so similar to me," she admitted to Marie Claire of 32-year-old Hussey in 2018. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."



However, just a year prior, Cabello admitted that, although she often sings about white-hot romances, she’d never been in a long-lasting, committed relationship herself. So, many of her love songs largely came from her imagination at that point.



"Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship," Cabello told Seventeen. "So when I show people my songs, they’re like, 'Who's this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy, ever.' I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar."



