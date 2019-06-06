Fans of Camila Cabello and reimaginings of famous German fairytales can mark their calendars!

Sony Pictures announced on Thursday that the singer's hotly anticipated reimagined take on Cinderella will be hitting theaters across the country on Feb. 5, 2021.

The project will serve as the feature film acting debut for Cabello and will be the second directorial effort for filmmaker Kay Cannon after her celebrated debut project Blockers, which came out last June.

The project, which was conceived and developed from an original idea by James Corden, is being kept tightly under wraps. However, it's described as a musical comedy in which Cabello plays the titular heroine, who "is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow."

ET has learned that Cabello will be integrally involved in the creation of the music for the film, which will be produced by Corden and producing partner Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 company.

Sony reportedly fast-tracked the project during development, but fans will still be waiting nearly two years to see Cabello take on the big role.

