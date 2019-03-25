Camila Cabello is stepping into spring with a major collaboration.

The 22-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to reveal she recorded a song with music legend Alejandro Sanz. The song, “Mi Persona Favorita” (“My Favorite Person”), is part of Sanz’s upcoming album titled El Disco and will premiere on Thursday.

"Last summer, Alejandro called me and asked if I could fly to Miami to do a song together for his new album,” Cabello wrote on Instagram. “It’s not a secret that I’ve been his fan all my life and his offer left me petrified. And, without waiting another minute I took the first flight to Miami!”

“Alejandro, your music has been the soundtrack of my family’s life and mine. And, now I have the privilege to call you my friend and collaborator (I still can’t believe it). Making this song with you has been something really special and an adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and for inviting me to work together,” she continued.

“I dedicate this song to my little sister, Sofi, who is ‘My Favorite Person,’” Cabello added. “You’ll finally be able to hear it and I’m super excited. This is a magical moment.”

For those not familiar with Sanz, his career spans over three decades. His sultry lyrics and romantic melodies won over fans in the mid-‘90s with hits like “Corazon Partido,” “Amiga Mia,” “Quisiera Ser,” “No Me Compare,” among countless others.

In 2017, Cabello had the opportunity to pay tribute to Sanz at the Latin GRAMMY "Person of the Year" gala, where she performed "Quisiera Ser" with Juanes. Following her performance, she described Sanz's music as "reading your favorite book in different parts of your life and every time you feel something different, it teaches you something new ... through your art, you've inspired me to love fearlessly."

Over the course of Sanz’s impressive career, which began in Spain, he’s garnered 17 Latin GRAMMYs and three GRAMMYs. His collaboration with Shakira in 2005 for “La Tortura” had huge commercial success, topping the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart.

Sanz will premiere his new album on April 5. El Disco will also feature collabs with Nicky Jam and Residente.

