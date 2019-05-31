The end of the month delivers a slew of can't-miss new songs to add to your summer playlist.

As the days begin to get hotter and the pool parties start to get lined up, add these new releases from artists like Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Nicky Jam and many more, to your rotation.

From hip-hop-infused trap songs and pop-dance tracks to heart-wrenching ballads and one classic-turned-modern tune that the whole family can enjoy, Latin music continues to be universal and prove that there is something for everyone.

Nacho and Nicky Jam -- "Mona Lisa"

Mixing reggaeton beats with a soulful guitar, Nicky Jam and Nacho blend two different genres for a hip-shaking, feel-good single that you can cruise to in your car.

"I'm Leonardo and you're Mona Lisa," the two croon in Spanish as they marvel over their "reina."

Rosalía -- "Aute Cuture"

The Spanish singer is the epitome of badass in the fabulous music video for her latest single. The wardrobe, the accessories, the choreography and the nails are next level, once again proving that Rosalía is setting the trends and making her mark in pop culture. Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the video follows "Aute Cuture," a mystic beauty gang that rolls into town in custom rides and reinvigorates everyone with their no-nonsense leader providing a dose of glamour and handclap-ready bejeweled nails.

Cardi B -- "Press"

The rapper does not hold back with her new one-off single that unapologetically calls out her haters and critics. Cardi, who has been facing backlash for canceling shows while recovering from plastic surgery, gets fans whirled up with the brazen track.

"Cardi don’t need more press/ Kill ’em all/Put them h**s to rest/Walk in, bulletproof vest," she belts.

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello -- "Find U Again"

Two months after collaborating with Alejandro Sanz on "Mi Persona Favorita," Cabello has teamed up with the DJ and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker for a pop-dance-infused heartbreak anthem.

"I'll try to pass the night away with somebody new/ But they don't have a shot when I compare them to you," Cabello croons in the chorus.

Gloria Trevi -- "Rómpeme El Corazón"

Inspired by her current tour schedule, the rockera passionately belts out the love song as she's seen rehearsing at a stadium while her love interest lingers and admires her from afar.

"The song is so sensual, it’s rock and roll blues, so we decided to center the music video on a road romance," Trevi tells ET. "You know it’s a romance that won’t last but nevertheless it’s unforgettable like some loves are in life."

Fuego -- "Loco Por Llegar"

Blending Latin trap rhythms with a sexy and sensual melody, Miguel "Fuego" Durán delivers a feel-good track with his latest release, "Loco Por Llegar," which translates to "Crazy to Get There."

The tune is featured on his new 16-song album, You're Welcome, which features collaborations with artists like Nicky Jam, De La Ghetto, Amenazzy and many more.

Joss Favela -- "Dije"

The singer-songwriter wears his heart on his sleeve on "Dije" ("I Said"). The mariachi-heavy song finds Favela expressing his regret over telling the love of his life that he didn't need her, and wishing he had her back. "Dije" is off of his new LP, Caminando, released on Friday.

Inna -- "Te Vas"

Look to the global superstar to bring infectious electric dance beats to the airwaves. Inna's newest track, off of her debut Spanish album, Yo, is accompanied by a beautifully choreographed number that is part modern dance, part aerial acrobatics. It features "the tension and sensuality of a couple still in love but ending a relationship."

Becky G and Zayn -- "Un Mundo Ideal"

Last but not least, fans got treated to the official music video of the Spanglish version of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" featuring the Mexican-American pop star. The audio was released a couple of weeks ago, but we hadn't seen the visual until now.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

