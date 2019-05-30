Gloria Trevi is getting ready to release her 12th studio album, Diosa De La Noche, but first she’s treating fans to her new music video for "Rómpeme El Corazón" and only ET has the exclusive first look.

The music video was directed by Pablo Croce and was shot in Mexico. Trevi wrote the song alongside Marcela de la Garza and Armando Avila served as producer.

The Mexican singer says the inspiration behind the music video was influenced by her current tour schedule. "The song is so sensual, it’s rock and roll blues, so we decided to center the music video on a road romance," Trevi tells ET. "You know it’s a romance that won’t last but nevertheless it’s unforgettable like some loves are in life."

Trevi also explained the thought process behind her new album, Diosa De La Noche, which translates to the goddess of the night.

"We’re all diosas because we each have a little bit of God in us that makes us divine," she says, adding that she hopes the album inspires people “to live to the fullest and love each other."

Considered at one point in her career as the "spokesperson of her generation," Trevi has gone through various ups and downs. She rose to fame in the late ‘80s and by the mid-’90s she was Mexico's biggest artist. She has over 70 singles, four live albums and soon 12 studio albums under her belt.

Over the past 14 years, Trevi has continued to follow her true passion -- music. And, says her legions of loyal fans are everything.

"I’m free and honest," Trevi describes herself. "[My fans], like I say in the song ‘Mediterraneo’ on my new album, they believed in me and I believed in the universe. There was no way I could fail them."

To those breaking into the industry, she encourages them to "not take anything serious, not the good nor the bad. Our mission is to serve others, entertain them, and make them have fun. Don’t bother with those that criticize you."

