Gloria Trevi and Karol G are the duo we didn't know we needed!

The Latin icon and the "Mi Cama" singer teamed up for a new power anthem, "Hijoepu*#" (Son of a B***h) and only ET has the exclusive music video.

Directed by Pablo Croce, the video sees these two badass females turn into action movie heroines, who decide to teach shady men a learning lesson. Karol stuns in an all-black latex ensemble, while Trevi defies time looking as radiant as ever. The single marks the first time Karol and Trevi have worked together.

"This is a song that everyone will love because there will always be a HIJOEPU*# that you can dedicate it to…If the shoe fits, wear it," Trevi said of the song to ET.

"It is so exciting for me to talk about this collaboration with Gloria Trevi. I am amazed to be in a music video with her and hear myself in a song with her," Karol told ET exclusively. "I grew up listening to Gloria. I never thought that I would be able to have a song with her."

Watch these two divas slay in the video below.

Later this year, Karol and Trevi will be embarking on a joint U.S. tour, Diosa de la Noche (Goddess of the Night). The shows will kick off in Fresno, California, on Sept. 13 and run until Nov. 1.

“A goddess is authentic, goes after her dreams, and ignites those of others! With that in mind, Karol G, welcome to the Diosa de la Noche Tour,” Trevi said in a statement.

In other Karol news, fans will get the opportunity to watch the singer share her story in Univision's new documentary, Karol G: La Guerrera del Género (Karol G: The Warrior), which will premiere March 19 on Univision.com.

The singer has been at the top of her game, and she knows it. ET spoke with Karol at the Latin GRAMMYs in November, where she expressed how excited she is to see female artists take over Latin music.

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities. We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it," Karol said. "We are super strong and there are no men. And girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

See more in the video below.

