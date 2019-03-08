Karol G is at the top of her game, but she worked hard to get where she is.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the singer tell her story in Univision's new documentary, Karol G: La Guerrera del Género (Karol G: The Warrior of the Genre), which was announced on Friday in celebration of International Women's Day.

"I has taken a lot of work to get to where I am," the 28-year-old "Mi Cama" singer says in Spanish in the first trailer for her special. La Guerrera will explore Karol's rise to fame as one of the major heavy-hitters in the predominately male-fronted urban genre. With personal stories, behind-the-scenes moments and more, the documentary will also touch on the challenges she faced, her friendship with J Balvin, her relationship with Anuel AA and more.

"'Karol G, your boyfriend changed you,'" she is heard mimicking others' comments about her in another clip.

Karol has been taking over Latin music, becoming the first female urban artist to reach the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs with her hit singles "Ahora Me Llama," “Mi Cama,” and “Culpables.” Last month, she also won two Premio Lo Nuestro awards for Female Urban Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, as well as a 2018 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

ET spoke with Karol at the Latin GRAMMYs in November, where she expressed how excited she was for the new wave of female artists taking over Latin music.

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities. We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it," Karol expressed. "We are super strong and there are no men. And girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

Karol G: La Guerrera del Género will premiere on Univision.com on March 19.

