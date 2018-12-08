Maluma and Karol G treated fans to a spectacular performance of their collaboration, "Créeme."

On Friday night, the two singers took the stage at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, to perform their duet live for the first time. The 24-year-old Colombian crooner looked suave in black pants, a white t-shirt and a multi-colored crushed velvet blazer. Karol, 27, on her end, wowed in a silver bejeweled mini dress, with her blonde locks in a long ponytail.

“First time singing #Creeme together,” Maluma wrote in Spanish alongside an Instagram video of their performance. “@KarolG <3 Magical moment. Thank you Miami.”

That same night, the two artists received a plaque that celebrated their single going platinum.

“Our achievement!” Maluma wrote in another post about "Créeme," which they release in early November. “With god’s help, let’s keep going!”

ET spoke with Karol at the 2018 Latin GRAMMY Awards last month, where she gushed about her "amazing year," because, as she pointed out, "in urban music, there are not many girls."

"So this year I am very happy to have a nomination as a New Artist and to have my song as Best Urban Song of the Year," she expressed. "I'm super happy because that's an achievement for me to have my song around Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee."

"It's a moment. We now have equal opportunities," she continued, speaking of the wave of female artists taking over the industry. "We were looking so badly for them and now, this year was our opportunity, our big entrance and now we're killing it. We are super strong and there are no men and girls, we are a team doing something big for the Latin industry."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.

